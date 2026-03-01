Sheryl Lee Ralph Channels 1920s at Actor Awards, Raves Over Stylist Daughter (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph nailed the 1920s theme in ripped-from-the-runway Saiid Kobeisy and De Beers diamonds at the 2026 Actor Awards.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Sheryl, who raved over her daughter, who styled her for the star-studded ceremony.

Sheryl gushed, “I love working with my daughter. She has such a great style influence that works so well with me, and I’m just very happy that every time we’re able to hit it right on point and she’s not missing… I’m just like, ‘Wow, I’m really proud of her and what she’s doing.’"

“I live for fashion and I love it. A theme just adds so much more magic to the whole event,” Ralph stressed.

This year, “Abbott Elementary” is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, going up against "The Bear,” “Hacks,” "Only Murders in the Building,” and "The Studio.”

Sheryl spotted Ted Danson on the carpet, saying, “He and I almost did a film together back in the day."

She also said, “It’s wonderful to be here with your peers. It’s wonderful to be here when these nominations are coming from your peers and your peers are going to vote.”