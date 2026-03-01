Seth Rogen on Accepting Late Catherine O’Hara’s Actor Award: ‘Very Sad’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Studio” stars Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage at the Actor Awards after their win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Ike joked he was “absolutely livid” after losing out to Seth for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

He said, “You can’t tell right now, I’m furious. I’ve shut down. I'm completely personalized for the last hour.”

Ike noted that if he had won, he’d have a second statue to “sell on eBay.”

Seth quipped that he would have given “the same amount of normal misery” if Ike had won, saying, “I’m outwardly jealous and resentful anyway."

While Kathryn shared that she was going to “eat some protein” to celebrate their win, Ike chimed in, “I’m going to take some melatonin and party.”

Seth also spoke about his heartfelt speech after late Catherine O’Hara won a posthumous award, sharing that it was “very sad” and difficult to accept the award on her behalf.

He shared, “Something I wish I didn’t have to do at all, but I’m so happy she won and I know she would have been so proud to win and I know she was very proud of her work on the show and put a lot into it and she respected everyone in that room so much.”

During Seth’s speech, he recalled Catherine’s emails before shoot days, giving ideas on scenes.