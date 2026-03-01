Oliver Hudson Praises Sister Kate’s ‘Grit & Determination’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet.

Kate stunned in Valentino and Desert Diamonds by Emily P. Wheeler. Smiling, she said, “I'm pretty obsessed with them. Like, I feel like I might not give them back."

Oliver gushed over his sister, who is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in “Song Sung Blue.”

"I've looked up to this person forever, even though she's my younger sister,” he said. “Her grit, her determination, you know, her ability to just push through anything. It's inspirational because it's something that I look up to and want to achieve more of.”

He went on, “So, that aside, this role for her was a long time coming, in my opinion. It all lined up. Stars all lined up. She's got her album. She's an incredible singer. She gets to do it on screen and play this person who is, just, the depth of this character... Only she could actually portray, it in my opinion.”

Terri commented that their family — their parents are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — always has so much love for each other.

Kate said, “I think it's an interesting thing when you grow up in a family that has all been a part of this industry from the get-go. You know, it's like you… see it from a different perspective… It’s like it's not about what it might look like from the outside in. It's not about fame. It's not about the glamour, even though this is fun. It's about stamina and it's a marathon and it's about how hard you work. And so, I think for our family, we all chose this business, you know, we love it. So, it feels a little like we see it in each other a little bit differently. It's a really wonderful moment. I feel like everybody in our family right now, we're all enjoying this time — and it's been great to be recognized.”

She added, “It feels rewarding just to even be able to be a part of this this year. You know, I really love music but more than that, like, this movie pays homage to musicians that never got to see what their dream was, which was to be a big rock star, but they still have to be a part of music. Their dream might not seem huge on the outside, but to them it's the biggest that they could have ever possibly imagined, and it's just such an amazing movie to be a part of when it comes to that.”