Nancy Guthrie Case: Everything We Know as Investigation Reaches One Month Mark

Getty Images

It’s been one month since Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy Guthrie disappeared without a trace from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

While investigators still continue to search for Nancy and her abductor, Savannah has upped the ante, offering up to $1 million for any information that leads to her mom’s recovery.

In a video, Savannah said, "She may be lost, she may already be gone… If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Since Savannah’s reward announcement, the FBI reports more than 1,500 tips have come in.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff are also offering a financial reward for information leading to an arrest or Nancy’s whereabouts.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Arizona organization 88-Crime had “received an anonymous donation today of $100,000, allowing the program to increase the reward for this case to $102,500.”

The Sheriff Department added, “This is in addition to the $100,000 FBI reward being offered. The FBI is not involved in the administration of any non-FBI rewards.”

Earlier this month, the FBI released surveillance footage of a masked man tampering with Nancy’s front door camera before her disappearance on February 1.

The FBI described the suspect as “a male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10”, with an average build,” who carried an Ozark Trail Hiker backpack.

Weeks ago, a pair of gloves were found that matched the ones seen in the surveillance footage. DNA was collected and tested, but it didn’t match any DNA in the national database aka CODIS.

It is believed that investigators are now using genealogical databases to see if they can get any leads on the suspect.

The FBI is also combing through surveillance footage from neighbors, and has been notified about a car speeding through a neighborhood just 2.5 miles away from Nancy’s home around 2:36 a.m. on February 1.

It is believed that Nancy was abducted around that time.

During a press conference in early February, the Sheriff revealed a 45-minute window of time when Nancy was forcefully removed from the home. The doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, but there was movement detected around 2:12 a.m. Her pacemaker stopped syncing to her personal device around 2:28 a.m. Nancy was last seen around 9:50 p.m. on January 31 after having dinner at her daughter Annie’s home.

The FBI has also reached out to authorities in Mexico since they believe there is a possibility that Nancy was taken across the border.

According to TMZ, authorities have checked Border Patrol cameras and electronic devices for evidence Nancy was taken to Mexico but haven’t found anything.

Since Nancy’s disappearance, there have been several ransom notes sent to news outlets, among them TMZ.

While one ransom demanded Bitcoin for the kidnapper’s identity, others have asked for $6 million in Bitcoin for Nancy’s safe return.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they believe whoever is behind Nancy’s kidnapping is most likely from the Tucson area.

Since several ransom notes were sent to a Tucson TV station, it is theorized that the individual who wrote the ransom letter had a lot of awareness about the local TV stations in Tucson.

During the investigation, several people have been detained and questioned but were ultimately released.

One man was working as a dasher, making deliveries, when authorities started following him. When he spoke with them, they put him in a police car and he claimed he “waited two hours until the detectives came.”

The man said they didn’t ask him any questions, saying, “They investigated my car and this van, and that’s it.” They then released him and his vehicles.

After his release, the man spoke with CBS News, saying he doesn’t know who Nancy is, insisting, “I’m innocent.”

While investigators have been in and out of Nancy’s home for weeks, her house “has been processed and has been available" to her family, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office recently told People magazine.