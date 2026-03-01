Michelle Williams on ‘Very Special’ Actor Awards Win for Show About Women (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Michelle Williams spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage at the Actor Awards after her win for her role in “Dying for Sex.”

The comedy drama miniseries is based on the true story of late author Molly Kochan and based on her podcast of the same name. In the series, Michelle plays Molly, who learns she is going to die from cancer and chooses to get in touch with her sexual side.

Kohan passed away in 2019 at just 45.

Williams, wearing pink Prada, shared how special it was to win for this project.

She said, “It's very meaningful… to be able to make something that's about women, written by women, directed by women, produced by women is really unusual. And so, I feel like it's an encouragement and it's an acknowledgment that work like this has a place, and so I hope I get to do it again and again.”

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Michelle about the series and she shared at the time, “I know what I took from it, which was her insistence to live her life on her own terms, regardless of what people thought or said or how they might have judged her, or really that she could have failed at her own experiment.

"You know, she had this idea that with the time that she had left, she wanted to open up her life experience, and she wanted to feel bodily pleasure before she descended into pain and then before she descended into the great unknown.”