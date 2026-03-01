Michael J. Fox Makes Surprise Appearance in Actor Awards 2026 Opening

Getty Images

Michael J. Fox made a rare public appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards!

Michael, 64, joined several actors for the opening "I Am an Actor” segment.

The cameras panned to Michael, who received a warm welcome from the star-studded audience.

Fox recalled his early beginnings before landing his breakout role on “Family Ties.”

He shared, "Before I left school and moved from Canada to L.A. to try to make it as an actor, a teacher of mine told me, 'Fox, you’re not gonna be cute forever.’ I didn’t know what to say to that, so I said, ‘Maybe just long enough, sir.’”

“After two years of dumpster-diving in L.A., I ended up on ‘Family Ties.’ I received the greatest gift of my career — I met my wife,” he noted.

Tracy Pollan played his girlfriend on the show.

Fox showed his appreciation to Pollan, to whom he’s been wed since 1988, and who gave him what he called “four gifts” — their kids Schuyler, Sam, Esmé and Aquinnah.

He quipped, “I like to remind them that if it wasn’t for acting, they wouldn’t be here."

Fox brought Sam as his date for the evening.