How to Watch the 2026 Actor Awards

The 2026 Actor Awards are almost here!

The show, formerly the SAG Awards, will air Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Kristen Bell, who is back to host for the third year in a row, told us, she “jumped at the opportunity” to host again.

She added, “Because it’s only actors… there is such a sense of camaraderie in the room. It’s a really, really warm awards show to attend.”