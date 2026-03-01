Award Shows March 01, 2026
How to Watch the 2026 Actor Awards
The 2026 Actor Awards are almost here!
The show, formerly the SAG Awards, will air Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.
Kristen Bell, who is back to host for the third year in a row, told us, she “jumped at the opportunity” to host again.
She added, “Because it’s only actors… there is such a sense of camaraderie in the room. It’s a really, really warm awards show to attend.”
