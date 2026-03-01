Harrison Ford on His Rare Date Night with Calista Flockhart at the 2026 Actor Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Harrison Ford enjoyed a rare date night with wife Calista Flockhart at the 2026 Actor Awards.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the Hollywood legend who said a “good date is what makes a good date night.”

Terri called Flockhart gorgeous, as the actress stunned in a black one-shoulder gown with Leviev jewels. Harrison agreed, “She does, she always does."

It’s a big night for Ford who is receiving the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.

The actor has starred in the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises among many other projects.

What was his favorite? He teased, “I think this interview is right up there.”

On a more serious note, he said, “Every project is different, they don’t compare. They are apples and oranges.”

Ford went on, “I don’t want to leave anybody out. Every job I've had has been a pleasure and the people I've worked with have been extraordinary."

He also opened up about working with Michael J. Fox on “Shrinking.”

Harrison said, “It’s a coup, he’s very generous. I’m thrilled that he’s joined us. He makes a very significant contribution to the show. It isn’t just a cameo, he’s playing a part and I’m just thrilled that he’s part of the show.”

In the show, Michael plays Gerry and Harrison plays Paul, both their characters are battling Parkinson’s disease, which Fox also has in real life.