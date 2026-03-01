Connor Storrie Surprises with Team USA Hockey Olympians on 'SNL'

NBC

"Heated Rivalry" star Connor Storrie made his "SNL" hosting debut this weekend — and he had a little help from some friends who had recently been each other's frenemies!

During his monologue, Storrie said his show has "taught a lot of people about hockey, and it's taught a lot of straight women that their sexuality is actually 'gay guy.'"

Saying the show is a lot more than just spicy, he showed a fraction of a second from the hit series, noting it was the only part he could show on network TV.

After talking about pretending that he can actually play hockey for the show, he brought out the gold medal-winning U.S. hockey team Hughes brothers Quinn and Jack, who reassured him they heard he had been convincing.

They said they hadn't had time to catch the show, a steamy gay romance set in the hockey world, but heard, "It's about hockey, right?"

"Kind of," Connor quipped.

"I got my teeth knocked out in the finals — does that happen on your show?" Jack asked.

"...Metaphorically," was Connor's well-timed reply, followed by some exaggerated eyebrow-raising.

Musing about whether any hockey players actually watched it, Connor was then joined by Team USA winners Hilary Knight and Megan Keller. Playing off the perception of "Heated Rivalry" as a female-driven watch, Hilary cracked, "Don't worry, we watched your show."

Megan touched on President Trump's "distasteful joke" about the women's team during his call to the men's team — widely criticized as being disrespectful by him and by the men, who laughed along — adding, "It was gonna be just us, but we thought we'd invite the guys, too."

"Yeah," Hilary went on, "we thought we'd give them a little moment to shine."

This was followed by good-natured ribbing about how the U.S. men's team hadn't earned a gold medal in 40+ years before this year's triumph... while the women's team won just two Olympics ago.

The whole scene felt like a burying of the hatchet after the controversy, which also saw only the men's team accepting an invitation to meet with President Trump at the White House. (The White House insists the women's team will appear at the White House soon.) Some of the men's team even showed up at President Trump's first State of the Union speech of his second term last week.

But back to Connor, who deserved a gold medal for his first-ever "SNL" stint!