Getty Images

On Sunday, Catherine O’Hara was recognized for her work on “The Studio.

A month after her sudden passing, O’Hara won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, beating out Kathryn Hahn, Jenna Ortega, Jean Smart, and Kristen Wiig.

When her name was announced, the star-studded audience stood up and gave the win a standing ovation.

Catherine’s co-star Seth Rogen accepted the award on her behalf.

He said, “I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who I know she respected… She was such a fan of all of yours.”

Seth reflected on their time working together, saying, “Something that I’ve been marveling at for the last few weeks was her ability to be generous, kind, and gracious while never minimizing her own talents and her ability to contribute to the work we were doing.”

During Seth’s acceptance speech, Kathryn, Jenna, and Keri Russell were seen tearing up.

“She knew she could destroy and she wanted to destroy every day on set,” Rogen stressed. “I haven’t said this to the other actors because I don’t want them to get ideas, but pretty much every evening before she had a shooting day on our show, she would email out me and Evan an email that was pretty similar, that said, ‘Hello, I hope you’ll consider the following,’ and there would be a completely rewritten version of the scene.”

Seth laughed, “100% of the time, it made not just her character better, but it made the scene better, the entire show better.”

“She really showed that you could be a genius and be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other in any way, shape, or form,” Rogen went on.

Seth ended his speech by urging people to spread the word on Catherine's work to those who are unaware.

He said, “Show them O’Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in ‘Beetlejuice’, show them O’Hara hurting her knee in ‘Best of Show’ and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they’re laughing that that is Catherine O’Hara, and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us.”