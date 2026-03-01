Actor Awards 2026: Why Noah Wyle’s Wife Says He’s the ‘Best Guy’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle was handsome at the 2026 Actor Awards, where he was accompanied by his wife Sarah.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Noah and Sarah, who gushed, “He is the best. He does the dishes every night. On the weekends, [he] makes breakfast for our youngest and myself.”

Sarah noted that they have “excellent partnership” since she hates to do dishes and he’s willing to do them.

Noah called it “very therapeutic” to do dishes, saying, “You can stand there and daydream. Nobody bothers you if you’re doing dishes. It’s a wonderful private moment that few of us take advantage of… Nobody complains if you’re doing dishes. You can just sit there all day long. Highly recommend it.”

Tonight, Noah is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Dr. Robby on “The Pitt.” The show is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Wyle admitted, “I’ll be honest and say, of all the trophies that they offer, this is the one that I’ve been most covetous of is the Ensemble Award… because it’s the one that I think is most reflective of the way that we make our show, which is really inclusive and democratic, and we have a lot of representatives tonight.”

“Nothing would make me happier than to be able to share this night and win with everybody in the cast,” Noah emphasized.

As for the positive reception to the show, Noahsaid, “It’s everything… That’s the reason why we do it and everything else after that, including tonight, is sort of gravy, a cherry on that cake.”

Wyle stressed the importance of singing the spotlight on health care workers. He said, “The first community we wanted to please and honor was the health care community and them feeling seen and heard by our show.”

The show is airing its second season right now, but what’s to come on Season 3?