Shia LaBeouf Arrested a 2nd Time in 2 Weeks, Admits Homophobia in Q&A

Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf, 39, has been arrested yet again in New Orleans, his second arrest in less than two weeks.

The Associated Press reports the charge is related to his February 17 arrest there during Mardi Gras.

The outlet reported LaBeouf surrended Saturday ahead of a bail hearing, at which he posted a $5,000 bond. He was released.

Video from Shia's last wild night in New Orleans is still making the rounds on social media.

In the video, originally obtained by TMZ, the actor is seen headbutting a man and getting wrestled to the ground.

The alleged altercation went down in the French Quarter, where LaBeouf was arrested in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, February 17. People magazine reports LaBeouf was accused of using an anti-gay slur.

Local news channel 4WWL reported that two men accused LaBeouf of assault and that he was facing two charges of simple battery.

The incident unfolded at an establishment on Royal Street in the French Quarter.

Afterward, LaBeouf was then taken to the hospital to treat any injuries.

Hours later, LaBeouf was back in a big way, partying on Bourbon Street for Mardi Gras.

Local station WGNO reported Shia was seen dancing in the streets, wearing Mardi Gras beads, and holding his jail release paperwork in his mouth.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a new video interview was released between Shia and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan in which Shia admitted he is homophobic. NBC News reports Shia said, “When I’m standing by myself and three gays are next to me touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that. Yeah. I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me."

Following this arrest, TMZ reported that LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth separated a year ago.