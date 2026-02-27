Stephen Amell on Landing ‘Baywatch’ Gig as a Grown-Up Hobie Buchannon (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hundreds of hot hopefuls hit the beach trying to land a dream role in the brand-new “Baywatch” at a huge open casting call in L.A., and “Extra” was there!

FOX is bringing back the hit ‘90s series, which made David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and Jason Momoa household names!

In the revival, “Arrow” star Stephen Amell is stepping into those iconic red trunks as a grown-up Hobie Buchannon, who was just a kid on the original.

Stephen is “excited” is beginning filming the show, saying, “They asked me if I could swim and run and I offered to drive to the beach right then.”

David Chokachi, who was on the original “Baywatch,” will be back as bar owner Cody Mason.

He said, "The universe, the ocean gods, whatever, decided, ‘Okay, the time’s right… I’m just grateful to be here."