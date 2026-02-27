Celebrity News February 27, 2026
Robert Carradine’s Cause of Death Revealed
Days after news broke about Robert Carradine’s passing, his cause of death has been released.
In docs obtained by Us Weekly, Carradine died from sequelae of anoxic brain injury from hanging.
An anoxic brain injury a result of the brain not receiving enough oxygen.
According to the docs, Carradine died at the hospital and his death has been ruled a suicide.
Carradine’s family confirmed his death on Monday.
In a statement, they said, "It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”
Carradine, a member of a Hollywood dynasty of actors who distinguished himself in projects from "Revenge of the Nerds" to "Lizzie McGuire,” died at 71.