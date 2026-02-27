Matthew Rhys Wants Americans to Celebrate St. David’s Day: ‘You Owe Us'

Matthew Rhys plays an American on “The Americans,” but he’s Welsh in real life!

The Emmy-winning actor is urging everyone to celebrate St. David’s Day.

As the U.S. gets ready to celebrate 250 years of independence, Rhys is bringing attention to the Welsh, who helped make it happen!

In a cheeky video made by Wales.com, Rhys pointed out that Wales had a major impact on American history and culture.

He said, "Some say that the United States were discovered by a Welshman, Madoc, way, way before Columbus.”

Rhys goes on to explain how Wales has influenced America.

“You owe us, America,” Matthew quipped. "Yes, we'll help you celebrate your 250 years, but you should really help us.”