Why 'Marshals' Star Luke Grimes Was Hesitant About ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off (Exclusive)

Luke Grimes is returning as Kayce Dutton in his new “Yellowstone” spin-off series “Marshals.”

“Extra” spoke with Luke, who opened up about what to expect, sharing of Kayce, "We find him at a really low point, you know, kind of worst case scenario. Kind of the worst thing that could happen to him has happened, and it's sort of like picking up the pieces and where does he go from there?"

Without saying too much, Luke noted, “Faced with something like that, you only got a couple choices… You completely fall apart and live in despair or you make a huge change and you keep fighting and you try something new, and he decides to do the latter.”

Luke also revealed why he was initially hesitant about a spin-off for Kayce.

He explained, “I was kind of hesitant because I just loved the way that Kayce’s story ended in the original show… It was a perfect ending and he got everything he’d been fighting for, which is a much simpler light out from under the weight of all these things that has been in his family for years, and he got his life and with his family.”

"Clearly, that's no longer an option when we see him here," Luke continued, "But I thought, in a way, that opens up the world for a lot more story. And, you know, I'd meet a lot of fans that would be like, 'Man, we kind of would love to go into Kayce's backstory with being in the SEALs.' It's like a really cool thing we never really touched on, you know, he's special operations, and in this show, we get to really dive into that. So that was also something where I was like, that could be a lot of fun."

Grimes dished on his character’s evolution, sharing, “He’s not Mr. Personality because of what he’s dealing with because of his past. I think what’s cool about this show is through this new purpose he has and being able to use that skill set for something good, he sort of starts to heal himself and come out of his shell a little more.”

Luke likes Kayce’s authenticity, saying, “He’s an honest guy and he’s honest about his feelings and he wears his heart on his sleeve... He’s never tried to be a tough guy."

Grimes also talked about country singer Riley Green being in the show, which came about because they were writing a song together in Nashville.

Luke recalled, "He said, you know, I want to try some acting and a little light bulb went off above my head and I was like, ‘Oh, you should totally come do this show.’”

Grimes also has a new album coming out and it’ll be featured on “Marshals.”

He said, “The album is deeply, deeply personal… I was able to push a little further and a little deeper."