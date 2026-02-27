Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News February 27, 2026

First Look at Christina Applegate’s Emotional Interview with Robin Roberts

Christina Applegate is sitting down with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts.

In a teaser for the interview, Christina got emotional while promoting her memoir “You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir.”

While it was “really hard” for Christina to reflect through her journals and diaries, she felt the need to share her life through a book.

She initially wanted to keep those diaries and journals “locked in a box” and burned once she died because she didn’t anyone to see them.

Applegate changed her mind, though. She explained through tears, “I know there’s a lot of people who have been abused and have lived, like really hard times, and I just felt like, ‘I’m here for you.’”

Christina's interview airs Monday, March 2.

#CelebrityNews #ChristinaApplegate #TrendingStories

Around The Web

More in Celebrity News