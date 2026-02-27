Celebrity News February 27, 2026
First Look at Christina Applegate’s Emotional Interview with Robin Roberts
Christina Applegate is sitting down with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts.
In a teaser for the interview, Christina got emotional while promoting her memoir “You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir.”
While it was “really hard” for Christina to reflect through her journals and diaries, she felt the need to share her life through a book.
She initially wanted to keep those diaries and journals “locked in a box” and burned once she died because she didn’t anyone to see them.
Applegate changed her mind, though. She explained through tears, “I know there’s a lot of people who have been abused and have lived, like really hard times, and I just felt like, ‘I’m here for you.’”
Christina's interview airs Monday, March 2.