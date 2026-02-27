Getty Images

Angourie Rice is a star on the rise, playing Jennifer Garner’s daughter on “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

“Extra” spoke with Rice, who gushed about her famous co-star and what’s to come on Season 2.

She said, “I love working with Jen so much. In Season 1, we kind of went against our instincts because we just wanted to be, like, happy and friends all the time, but so with Season 2, it was almost a relief to kind of go, ‘This is how we feel and this is how our characters feel.’”

There’s a five-year time jump in the second season.

Angourie dished, “Hannah realizes that maybe something’s wrong. Maybe they’re not as safe as they thought they were.”

Rice isn’t just an actress, she’s an author too, writing a romance novel with her mom called “Stuck Up and Stupid.”

The book received an extra-special bump from her “The Last Thing He Told Me” producer Reese Witherspoon.

She smiled, noting, “The book became a Reese’s Book Club pick for summer, which was so exciting... I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t have any idea about how my life would turn out. I just feel immensely lucky."