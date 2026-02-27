Actor Awards Predictions: Will Catherine O’Hara Win Posthumously for 'The Studio’?

It’s Michael B. Jordan vs. Leonardo DiCaprio vs. Timothée Chalamet at the Actor Awards! And paging Dr. Robby to the red carpet — “The Pitt’s” Noah Wyle could take home more hardware.

Plus, could Catherine O’Hara land one more award posthumously for “The Studio”?

We’re breaking down what to expect at the last big award show before the Oscars with help from Ankler’s Awards Editor Katey Rich.

When it comes to best actress, Katey predicted “Hamnet’s” Jessie Buckley would win the category.

“Jessie Buckley has won pretty much every award there is to win this season. I don’t see anybody beating her,” she said.

Timothée has been sweeping award season too, for his performance in “Marty Supreme.”

Rich said, “I still think it’s going to be Chalamet but I think there could be some real shockers coming out of that category.”

As for the ensemble award, Rich called it “tight” between “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners,” adding, “most people think ‘Sinners’ is going to take this award.”

Catherine O’Hara passed away in January, but could receive a posthumous Actor Award for her work in “The Studio.”

Katey said, “I would be really surprised if people don’t want to take one last opportunity to honor a real comedy legend here… who was so wonderful in ‘The Studio.’”

Meanwhile, Wyle is up for two Actors for his role in “The Pitt.” Not to mention he earned four in a row back in his “E.R.” days.

“Noah Wyle has been on such a run with ‘The Pitt,’ Katey said. “The show is a true ensemble but Dr. Robbie is really the beating heart. He’s got Season 2 on right now, he’s really great. This will go to Noah Wyle as well.”

Kristen Bell will be back hosting the show for a third time this year. She told us, “The fact that I was asked again, I jumped at the opportunity.”

She added, “Because it’s only actors… there is such a sense of camaraderie in the room. It’s a really, really warm awards show to attend.”