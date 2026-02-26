Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren were both on hand to celebrate their son Charlie this week.

On Feb. 24, the exes reunited to attend a special ring ceremony honoring Charlie’s high school golf team, who won the Florida State Championship in November.

In honor of the Benjamin Buccaneers big win, a ceremony was held at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Charlie took the stage in a “Champions” t-shirt with medals around his neck as he accepted his ring.

He then posed with his parents, Tiger, 50, and Elin, 46, who were all smiles snapping photos with their 17-year-old son.

Charlie also joined his teammates for a group photo, showing off their new bling.

Both parents also attended the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship back in November. According to Golf Monthly, Charlie was "the team's top performer in the final round” at the competition.

Charlie is set to graduate next year and announced his college of choice two weeks ago.

He wrote on Instagram, “Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!”

Tiger, who played golf for Stanford University, commented on the post, "Congratulations Charlie. I'm so proud of you on entering this next chapter of your life.”

Woods and Nordegren married in 2004 and welcomed daughter Sam, 18, and then Charlie.

The famous couple divorced in 2010 after their marriage was rocked by Tiger's cheating scandal.