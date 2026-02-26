Neve Campbell on 'Scream 7' Return & Relating to Sidney as a Mom (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in “Scream 7,” chatting with “Extra” at the L.A. premiere.

It has been 30 years since the first hit “Scream,” movie. She told us, “It’s insane. I'm very grateful.”

Neve spoke about returning to the franchise after skipping "Scream 6."

She shared, “Well, they came to me with respect, which I was very grateful for.”

Campbell went on, “But I love these movies, you know, and when they talked to me about wanting to revisit Sidney's story and sort of see where she's at, at this point in her life, I love exploring that… These movies are just a lot of fun to be a part of.”

In “Scream 7,” Sidney is a mom now, something Neve could relate to with two kids herself.

The star said, “I have an 8 and a 13. So, of course, I think as a mother to imagine anything harrowing happening to your children is devastating. So, it didn't take much to sort of get into that idea.”

Asked if she watches scary movies herself, Neve admitted, "I struggle to watch scary movies, but actually, I saw ‘Sinners' recently. It was brilliant. I think horror films can be a lot of fun to watch. I just need to be with somebody.”

And she was very happy to be back working with Courteney Cox and the OG cast! “I love that woman," Neve gushed. "I mean, she's just such a talent. She's so good at what she does and such a good heart as well. So, we have fun together.”

Courteney’s character Gale Weathers has a new ‘do in every movie, perhaps most memorably, those short bangs in "Scream 3"!

Neve said it was actually Courteney’s ex-husband, their co-star David Arquette, who influenced the haircut back then.

Neve recalled, “I think it's really funny 'cause I think I remember the day they chose to cut them, and I think it was David's idea and he had said, ‘Go for it.' So she did and then they were like, ‘Oh.’”

She laughed, continuing, "I think she looks adorable."

"Extra" also spoke with Courteney and David about those infamous bangs!

Courteney called them a “big mistake," laughing, "But at least it's a conversation piece for the rest of time." Watch!

And David did take "full responsibility" for the haircut, saying he was envisioning "Betty Page" bangs, confessing, "It didn't work out that way." See his interview below.