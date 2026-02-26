Today, we learned Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Hartley, who took her own life in her Hollywood Hills home, and Nick Reiner, who was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, were childhood friends.

It’s a case of two Hollywood tragedies with one heartbreaking bond.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with DailyMail.com's senior correspondent Kayla Brantley.

She shared, “Their families lived only about 15 minutes away from each other in Los Angeles.”

Mona asked how well they knew each other, and Kayla said, “They attended birthdays and celebrated holidays together."

Brantley went on, “One thing that they did bond over was being the children of celebrities and the struggles that really came with that and trying to make a name for themselves, lead their own paths… and though they didn't really have a connection in their adulthood, that's something that really brought them together as children.”

Kayla added, "The one thing that we keep seeing and we keep hearing from sources is how much these parents loved their children and how they would've done anything to really help them overcome these battles and really fight these demons.”

In another strange twist, Katherine took her own life just hours after Nick was arraigned in court and entered a not guilty plea.

While Martin did not appear in any of Rob’s movies, they did share the screen once… when Martin interviewed Rob as his alter ego Jiminy Glick.

After their kids were grown, Martin and Rob stayed friends and stayed in contact.

Just two months ago, Martin joined Billy Crystal, Larry David, Albert Brooks and others to remember Rob and Michele in a joint statement.