Getty Images

Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short's death was ruled a suicide, and now her neighbors are opening up to Us Weekly.

A neighbor who lived near the 42-year-old noted “depression is often silent,” calling it a “hidden killer.”

They said there was “no indication of struggle” before she died.

The source went on, “Katherine was a private person, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t friendly. She was quite outgoing.”

The neighbor said they could “hear and see her laughing with friends” on her porch.

Katherine would say “hi,” the source said, adding she “could talk deeply about the books she’d read,” which were typically nonfiction.

The neighbor said that Katherine kept her house “festive” during the holidays in “fun and whimsical ways.”

Photos of her home show a red heart wreath on the door, perhaps for Valentine’s Day. She also had a Canadian flag, which the neighbor said she kept up all year.

Another neighbor told Us Weekly she was a “great neighbor and gardener,” calling her death “incredibly sad.”

Additional neighbors shared that she would often be out on her porch and would wave as they walked by.

Martin’s rep confirmed his daughter Katherine’s death, telling "Extra," "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine, a social worker, was Martin’s adopted daughter with his late wife Nancy Dolman. They also shared adopted sons Henry and Oliver.