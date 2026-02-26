Lisa Rinna Alleges She Was Drugged with Fentanyl at ’Traitors’ Party

Getty Images

Lisa Rinna dropped shocking allegations on “Good Day New York,” claiming she was drugged at the Season 4 premiere party for “The Traitors" last month.

Rinna spoke out after TMZ posted a story, reporting that her co-star Colton Underwood noticed she was acting "completely inebriated” at the party, despite having little to drink. Sources said he alerted her team.

“Good Day New York’s” Rosanna Scott and Jerry O’Connell asked, “You thought that maybe you were roofied at the party?”

Lisa said, “Yes, I was.”

Scott asked, “You know that for certain?”

Rinna said, “Well, I do,” confirming she had taken a medical test.

She revealed, "I had fentanyl in my system. Yes. I’m not kidding. I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things, but I can’t talk a lot about it because we’re still dealing with it. It was leaked and my team is dealing with it now.”

Rosanna said, “You can’t say who you think did it?”

Lisa answered, "I can’t say, but it was at the Abbey in West Hollywood.”

Referencing her husband Harry Hamlin, she continued, “Luckily, my husband was there and was able to get me out of there very quickly."