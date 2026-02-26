Movies February 26, 2026
Exclusive Clip! Watch a Bloody Battle from the Horror-Action-Comedy ‘They Will Kill You’
Horror fans are in for a wild ride with “They Will Kill You.”
The horror-action-comedy is about a young woman trying to escape a demonic cult’s lair before she becomes their next offering.
“They Will Kill You” stars Zazie Beetz, Myha’La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.
“Extra” has an exclusive clip of one bloody battle from the film. Watch!
“They Will Kill You,” directed by Kirill Sokolov, opens in U.S. theaters on March 27.