Corey Feldman & Courtney Anne Mitchell Finalize Divorce

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell’s divorce is final.

Months after they reached a settlement, a judge signed off on their divorce Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Corey has agreed to pay $100,000 to Courtney for spousal support.

His first payment of $10,000 is due within five days of the signed agreement and he has to pay $10,000 every two months until he reaches the payment amount.

As part of the agreement, Feldman is keeping several cars, including a 2016 BMW, 2021 Mercedes Benz, a 2013 Coachmen Mirada, five Tesla stocks, and some Michael Jackson memorabilia.

In 2023, Feldman announced their split after seven years of marriage.

The “Goonies” star confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement that said, “It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together."

“We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads.”