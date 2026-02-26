Celebrity News February 26, 2026
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Maddox Drops Father’s Last Name in ‘Couture’ Movie Credits
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted son Maddox is making a career move with a tweak to his last name.
Formerly known as Maddox Jolie-Pitt, he is going by Maddox Jolie — omitting his dad’s famous last name — in the credits for Angelina’s new film “Couture.”
Maddox served an assistant director on the movie.
In Angelina's 2024 film “Maria,” Maddox was listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt and was credited as a production assistant.
That same year, Maddox’s younger sister Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway production of “The Outsiders.”
Vivienne served as a production assistant for the musical. Her mom was a producer.
Years ago, Angelina and Brad’s daughter Shiloh legally dropped Pitt from her last name when she turned 18.
Now, she’s going by Shi Jolie.
Brad and Angelina share six children, including Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, and Knox, 17.