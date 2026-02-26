Getty

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted son Maddox is making a career move with a tweak to his last name.

Formerly known as Maddox Jolie-Pitt, he is going by Maddox Jolie — omitting his dad’s famous last name — in the credits for Angelina’s new film “Couture.”

Maddox served an assistant director on the movie.

In Angelina's 2024 film “Maria,” Maddox was listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt and was credited as a production assistant.

That same year, Maddox’s younger sister Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway production of “The Outsiders.”

Vivienne served as a production assistant for the musical. Her mom was a producer.

Years ago, Angelina and Brad’s daughter Shiloh legally dropped Pitt from her last name when she turned 18.

Now, she’s going by Shi Jolie.