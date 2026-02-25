‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby’s Son Robert Cosby Jr. Dead at 23

Getty/Instagram

Robert Cosby Jr., who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” with his mom Mary Cosby, has died, Page Six reports.

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson told the paper that Robert was found dead on Monday evening when officers “responded to an overdose call that turned into a death investigation.”

The paper also posted dispatch audio from the scene.

A dispatcher says, “Twenty-three year-old male, not conscious, not breathing. One dose of Narcan given,” adding, “Police have been called. Three units in route."

TMZ reports that an official cause of death has not been determined.

Robert was going through a divorce from Alexiana Arian Smokoff when he died. They secretly wed in 2022, but she filed for divorce in late 2025.

Robert Jr. had been open about his struggles with addiction on “RHOSLC,” revealing he had used Xanax, Adderall, OxyContin, and heroin at different times over the past several years.

At one point, he told Mary that he “wanted to die,” saying, “I felt like a stain — I just felt like this world wasn't for me. You’re the only reason I didn't kill myself."

Mary was heartbroken saying she “let him down somewhere” and “missed the mark.”

The reality star insisted on a later episode, “If I don't blame myself, whose fault is it? I feel I'm responsible.”

In December 2024, she gave an update on Robert on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”