Nate Bargatze on Game Show Gig & What Makes Him Super Uncomfortable (Exclusive)

Nate Bargatze has built an empire, becoming a $40-million comedy king with a Hollywood career on fire!

He has hit comedy specials; his first film, “Breadwinner,” on the way; and the highest-grossing comedy tour of last year.

"Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Nate, who dished on his new role as game show host of “The Greatest Average American.”

He shared, “We have three contestants. First round is pulled questions. Second round is they got to guess something I do… They have to bet on what they think I’m going to do. Final round is we pull the audience.”

The grand prize is $67,920, the average American’s annual salary.

Will Nate do some dancing on the show?

He answered, “No dancing… I’d be very uncomfortable with it.”

“It’s vulnerable,” Nate added. “Me and you dancing would be very uncomfortable because it would just be one-on-one. I wouldn’t know what to do."

When asked if he ever imagined the amount of fame that he now has, Nate commented, “Never in a million years. I was just trying to be a working comic.”