Getty Images

Martin Short’s daughter Katherine died by suicide on Monday, and dispatch audio is shedding light on what happened.

In audio obtained by TMZ, Los Angeles firefighters respond to a call at her home, referencing a “shooting.”

Someone asks, “Are we cleared to enter based on the RP [reporting person]?”

Another answers, “They’re self-inflicted. RP is there with the patient unable to enter the bedroom.”

They give the go-ahead, “It is clear to enter.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that LAPD and LAFD were called to Katherine’s Hollywood Hills home on Monday around 6:40 p.m., where she was found dead.

Martin’s rep confirmed his daughter Katherine’s death, telling "Extra," "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine, a social worker, was Martin’s adopted daughter with his late wife Nancy Dolman. They also shared adopted sons Henry and Oliver.

Over the years, Martin has brought Katherine as his plus one to major events like the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and a pre-Emmy luxury lounge.