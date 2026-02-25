‘Love Story’ Actor Paul Anthony Kelly Is a Dad

Getty Images

Paul Anthony Kelly and wife Syd Widziszewski-Kelly are first-time parents!

The “Love Story” star announced the happy news on “The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Kelly revealed, "You just became a dad!” Paul confirmed, “I did, yeah. Thank you so much.”

Clarkson congratulated the actor and asked, “Are you tired?"

He replied, "A little bit. Yeah,” adding with a laugh, “That's, like, an understatement, for sure.”

The baby news comes as a surprise, since Paul kept quiet about it on social media and his wife Syd’s Instagram account is private.

He has, however, posted about Widziszewski-Kelly in the past, calling her “the love of my life,” and revealing they wed in May 2023.

Earlier this month, “Extra” sat down with Paul and his “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" co-star Sarah Pidgeon to talk about the FX series by Ryan Murphy.

In the ‘90s, Kennedy and Bessette were the most glamorous couple in the world, tragically dying in a plane crash in 1999.

Paul talked about his transformation to play John, saying, “I had to change a lot of things. I had to change my voice a little bit. I’m Canadian, so I worked with a dialect coach to get into John’s, like, cool, lackadaisical New York cadence and rhythm. He’s got a little bit of a lisp thing.”

Paul watched “a lot of interviews” of John for research. He noted, “There’s so much on him that I was able to rely on and review and imbue into the character.”