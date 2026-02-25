Getty Images

Hilary Duff is sharing her reaction to Ashley Tisdale’s toxic mom group essay for The Cut.

In January, Ashley wrote about leaving a group of moms after feeling left out of some group activities. She said it started to feel “too high school,” and efforts to patch things up failed. Ultimately, Ashley said the group no longer felt “healthy and positive.”

Fans believed she was writing about a mom group that included celebs like Hilary and Mandy Moore, and noticed that Ashley was no longer following them on social media.

Ashley’s rep previously told TMZ the essay was not about that mom group or those celebrities.

Alex Cooper asked Duff about the drama on her “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week.

When it came to the mom group Ashley was writing about, Hilary quipped, "I don't really think people had to connect very many dots, do you?"

As for her reaction to the essay, she said, "I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was like pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just sad.”

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum said, "I have so many groups of friends. I'm so lucky… I have my core group of friends who have been my ride or dies for 20 years, 10 to 20 years, and I have like tons of different groups of mom friends because I have four kids, you know?"

Hilary insisted, “I think I was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It sucks to read something that’s, like, not true and it sucks on behalf of, like, six women and all of their lives."

After Ashley dropped her essay, Duff’s husband Matthew Koma weighed in on the drama.

Koma roasted Tisdale on Instagram Stories by Photoshopping himself into one of her images from The Cut and including the headline, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

He included the subhead, "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes.”

Matthew added, "Read my new interview with @TheCut.”

Alex asked Hilary if she knew about the post ahead of time. Hilary said, “No,” adding, "Honestly, everything he does makes me laugh. So, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God.' But I also don't censor him, and I don’t tell him what he can and can't post."

She said of their marriage, "He is so fierce for me, and I love him for that.”