David Harbour Reveals He Has More ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Filming Coming Up! (Exclusive)

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for HBO

David Harbour suited up for the L.A. premiere of “DTF St. Louis,” a darkly comedic tale of three middle-aged people entangled in a love triangle, which leads to one’s untimely demise.

“Extra’s” Paul Costabile spoke with David, who summed the series up as “genre-defying enjoyment,” noting it’s a crime story, but it's also about people struggling to find meaning.

Calling the series “beautiful,” David added that the middle-aged people are “sort of exposing their vulnerabilities to each other and just being very messy."

Harbour noted that he wanted to make something “genuinely vulnerable and moving” that people can enjoy and rewatch “over and over again.”

David also dished on life post-“Stranger Things,” saying he’s keeping busy and has some filming left to do for “Avengers: Doomsday.”

He said, “It’s good… I’m working a lot. I head to Ireland tomorrow and going to Thailand a week after… We got a little more shooting still on this little ‘Avengers’ movie that we got in London. They got a couple more days they want to do."