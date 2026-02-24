Zach Braff, Donald Faison & Sarah Chalke on Surreal ‘Scrubs' Revival (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Scrubs” is returning with Zach Braff (J.D. Dorian), Donald Faison (Christopher Turk), and many of the OG cast members 15 years after the series ended! “Extra’s” Alyssa Smith was on set in Vancouver with Zach, Donald and Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid) as they scrubbed in again at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Zach shared, “We daydreamed about doing something, whether it was like a TV movie or, you know, a limited series. I certainly never expected to be back on primetime ABC with Hulu the next day. That's not something that was ever a daydream.”

Sarah added, “We're on the same sets with the same people playing the same characters. It feels like such a bizarre step back in time.”

The entire cast is back and Chalke added, "That was the luckiest part… That meant so much to all of us. We're like if we're going to do it, we want to do it where everybody can come.”

Donald called it “surreal,” adding, that J.D. and Turk’s bromance is going strong.

Braff and Faison have stayed friends all these years, so whose bromance is stronger? The actors or their characters’?

Donald said, "I think J.D. and Turk's bromance is way stronger than Zach and my bromance. But Turk and JD live in a fantasy world. Their fights… it could be the biggest fight ever. And they figure it out in 30 minutes, whereas it takes a little bit more time for Zach and I."