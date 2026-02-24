Savannah Guthrie Offers $1M Reward for Return of Mother Nancy in Heartbreaking Video

Instagram

Savannah Guthrie is pleading for the return of her mother Nancy Guthrie, who was abducted from her Tucson home on Feb. 1.

Guthrie shared a gut-wrenching video on Instagram asking that if anyone knows something to please come forward and be a “light in the dark.” She also announced the family is offering up to $1 million for any information that leads to her recovery.

Savannah shared in the video, “I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed. Every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her and most of all just missing her, just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people praying of every faith or no faith at all, praying for her return and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing."

She insisted, “We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope.”

Referencing her sister Annie, she said, “As my sister says, ‘We are blowing on the embers of hope.’”

Getting emotional, Savannah continued, "We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy.”

Savannah said, "If this is what is to be then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million dollars for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

She encouraged viewers to “call the 1800 tip line,” saying, “You can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now.”

Guthrie said, “If you hear this message, if you've been waiting and you haven't been sure please come forward... tell us what you know, please help us bring our beloved mom home so we can either celebrate a miraculous home coming or celebrate the beautiful brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived."

Savannah urged, “Please be the light in the dark."

Guthrie also announced that the family is donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She explained, “We are hoping the attention that has been given to our mom will extend to all families that need prayers and need support."

In the caption, she wrote, "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) — you can remain anonymous — or find a way to reach out to me."

She added, "NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/nancy-guthrie