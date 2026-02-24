Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Sexual Assault Charges

Getty Images

Russell Brand appeared in a London court on Tuesday, where he entered not guilty pleas to two additional charges of sexual assault that were announced in December.

The New York Times reports Brand stood in a plexiglass box in the Southwark Crown Court, where he answered “not guilty” to each charge.

The paper added that the judge, prosecution and defense discussed joining the latest charges with previous sexual assault charges against Brand. The parties agreed to decide at a later date.

Brand, 50, was photographed outside the courthouse wearing a black blazer, an unbuttoned leopard-print shirt, a cross necklace, a hat, and sunglasses. He carried a bible in his hand.

In December, The Guardian reported Brand had been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault after two new alleged victims stepped forward. The New York Times adds that the alleged assaults took place in 2009.

These are just the latest allegations against Brand.

In May, Russell appeared in court to plead not guilty to two counts of rape, one of indecent assault, and two of sexual assault.

It was previously reported that Russell was accused of raping a woman in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, and sexually assaulting a woman between 2004 and 2005.

The Metropolitan Police in the U.K. announced the charges against Brand on April 4, and the actor took to X to deny the allegations.

He told followers, “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family… I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. What I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity, I pray that you can see that looking into my eyes.”

Brand added, “Of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that… We will be continuing to discuss this matter.”