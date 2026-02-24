Olympian Brian Boitano Gives ‘Extra’ a Tour of His Favorite Places in Milan

Figure skater and 1988 gold medalist Brian Boitano gave “Extra” an inside look at his favorite places in Milan during the 2026 Olympics!

Brian gave us a tour of the Milan 2026 Winter House, the official hospitality house for all Team USA ice sports, including athletes, alumni, families, and special guests. Boitano showed off the big-screen viewing area, Boitano’s lounge featuring the skater’s custom cocktail list with fun names like “Hat Trick” and “Post Race Legs,” the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, and more!

Afterward he showed us around Milan, including Falconeri, his favorite place for cashmere sweaters, and Chiosco Squadre Calcio, for sandwiches named after soccer teams and players!