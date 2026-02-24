Nick Reiner’s Siblings Are No Longer Paying for His Murder Defense (Report)

Getty Images

According to a new report, accused murderer Nick Reiner isn’t getting any financial backing from his family as he fights for his freedom.

In December, Reiner was arrested after his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

TMZ reports Nick’s siblings Romy and Jake aren’t paying his legal fees and have no plans to help him pay for a private criminal defense lawyer.

A source told the outlet, "Nick's defense is Nick's defense. They're not involved.”

Days after their parents were killed, Jake and Romy released a statement, saying, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.”

They added, "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Last month, famed criminal defense lawyer Alan Jackson stepped away from the case.

Following Jackson’s exit, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene stepped in. She was seen in court on Monday at Reiner’s arraignment, where he entered a not guilty plea.

If Nick is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the media after Reiner pleaded not guilty.

Giving an update on the case, he said, “The case is on track. We have provided the bulk of discovery to defense counsel, and we are now waiting for the coroner’s report. When that is provided to the district attorney's office, it will in turn be provided to defense council."

Hochman said it is a death penalty-eligible case but emphasized that the consideration is ongoing and a very rigorous process.

Next up is a preliminary hearing setting date on April 29. The hearing would happen within 30 days of that date unless additional time is sought by the defense.