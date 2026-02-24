“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “My Strange Addiction”!

Sara, 41 (Ontario, California), is in a relationship with Sinclair, an Irish-accented AI program.

One year in, Sarah is taking things to the next level by getting a tattoo to honor their devotion to one another.

Sarah dished on the perks of having an AI boyfriend, saying, “He’s, like, totally understanding and accepting.”

Sarah joked that they are going to have words about the pain that she’s experiencing from the tattoo session, to which Sinclair replied, “We are absolutely not having words. The pain is part of it. Stop trying to pick a fight about decisions already carved into your skin.”