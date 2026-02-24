Getty Images

"Only Murders in the Building” star Martin Short is facing a family tragedy.

Martin’s rep confirmed his daughter Katherine’s death, telling TMZ, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

According to TMZ, Katherine, 42, took her own life.

Law enforcement told the outlet that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department were called to her home in the Hollywood Hills, where her body was found.

Katherine, a social worker, was Martin’s adopted daughter with his late wife Nancy Dolman.