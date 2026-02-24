Instagram

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her TV dad Robert Carradine.

On Monday, news broke that Carradine had died by suicide at 71 after a years-long battle with bipolar disorder.

Duff co-starred alongside Carradine in “Lizzie McGuire” from 2001-2004, with Hilary playing Lizzie and Robert playing her father Sam. Hallie Todd played Lizzie’s mom Jo.

She wrote, “This one hurts. It’s hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that."

Duff continued, “I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family and everyone who loved him.”

Her on-screen brother Jake Thomas, who played Matt McGuire, also remembered Robert.

Thomas wrote, “My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric,”

He continued, “He was a talented actor, musician and director. But more than anything, he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between.

He went on, “I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes.”

Thomas ended with, “Rest easy, Bobby. Love you, ‘Jaker.’”

According to a statement from his family provided to Deadline, Carradine took his own life.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," it read. "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”