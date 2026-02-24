Hero Fiennes Tiffin Jokes He ‘Peaked Early’ with ‘Young Sherlock’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” was on the red carpet with Hero Fiennes Tiffin at the London premiere of his new series “Young Sherlock.”

The “nervous and excited” Hero joked that he “peaked a bit early” in his career getting to do this project with Guy Ritchie.

He added, “I don’t know how I can top this, but one way I can think is maybe Season 2.”

Hero is pinching himself, saying, “You embrace it and you just, you know, you just have to put that fear aside, and when you’re in the hands of Guy RitchIe and such a wonderful cast, it becomes a bit easier to just back yourself and go for it.”

Hero also opened up about working with Guy, sharing, “It’s just fun. A lot of the blocking of scenes, Guy will do with his kind of team.”

He went on, “You quickly learn to not marry the lines the night before ’cause Guy can be inspired by what he sees on the day, but it always improves what you’re doing. I love how Guy works."

According to Hero, Guy’s signature style is to play it cool. He quipped, “I really enjoy pretending to be cooler than I am.”