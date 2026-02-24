Christina Applegate on Her Painful Past, New Memoir & a Humorous Way She Copes with MS

Getty Images

Christina Applegate opened up to People magazine about her new tell-all book “You with the Sad Eyes.”

Applegate said the book will cover everything from abuse she suffered as a child to her mother’s heroin addiction to her finding fame with “Married... with Children” before suffering from breast cancer and then multiple sclerosis (MS).

“My life isn’t wrapped up with a bow,” she said. “People’s lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f**king suck sometimes. So, I’m being as honest and raw as I possibly can.”

She insisted, “We all have come from somewhere, some places more painful than others, and it’s what you do with it, I guess. This is not an inspirational book, by any means. But it can inspire.”

Christina recalled, “I think I had kind of the worst situation from 3 to 7, but there was stuff like that going on in all our homes. Single moms, men coming in and out, drugs,” adding sarcastically, "It’s always fun to see your mom crying on the floor and you not being taken care of.”

She said she struggled as she got older when it came to dating.

“My mom always said, ‘I never met a junkie I didn’t like.’ And that kind of was how I rolled,” she said. “I never was with anyone who had a real job. I was always with these broken birds that I wanted to fix. I just always thought I could do it. And you know what? You can’t. It’s like, if I can be a lesson to anyone.”

Applegate also stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to dish on her memoir.

The actress shared, “It's really painful… and I'm so sorry if it's really tragic to you, but it’s kind of a tragic story about my life.”

She later added, “In this book, there is some bad stuff that happened to me. And I really do want like all of us to kind of come together and go, ‘We have each other.'"

Kimmel brought up her battle with MS, saying her trademark humor has helped her stay strong. He pointed out "to cope with this, you've given your body parts nicknames.”

She held up her arm, saying, “This is Barbara… Barbara is married to Stanley,” she said holding up her other arm.

Pointing to her leg, she said this is “Meghan Markle, and that’s not a bad thing,” referencing her other leg, she said, “And then there is Tootie.”

Christina explained that when her limbs don’t cooperate, she talks to them. "When they get weird then we yell at them and say, ‘Hey, man, stop it!’”

Jimmy asked, “Does that actually work?” She said, “Yes, because it is a brain disorder.”