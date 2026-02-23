Robert Carradine, 'Revenge of the Nerds' & 'Lizzie McGuire' Actor, Dies from Suicide

Getty Images

Robert Carradine, a member of a Hollywood dynasty of actors who distinguished himself in projects from "Revenge of the Nerds" to "Lizzie McGuire," died Monday. He was 71.

According to a statement from his family provided to Deadline, Carradine — who'd long battled bipolar disorder — took his own life.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," it read. "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Carradine's father was Old Hollywood figure John Carradine, considered one of the greatest character actors of all time. Among his siblings and half-siblings, his surviving brother Keith Carradine and his late half-brother David Carradine were major stars of '70s and '80s cinema, and his half-brother Christopher is a Disney Imagineer.

His niece Martha Plimpton is also highly regarded in the field, and his daughter — one of three children who survive him — is Ever Carradine, known for TV's "Once and Again," "Commander in Chief," and "The Handmaid's Tale."

Robert's acting career stretched back more than 50 years, to his TV debut on an episode of "Bonanza" in 1971.

For his 1972 movie debut in "The Cowboys," he enjoyed an introduction not many actors receive — acting opposite John Wayne. He was asked to reprise his performance in what turned out to be a short-lived TV series of the same name (1974).

Soon after, he appeared in Martin Scorsese's influential drama "Mean Streets" (1973), the killer whale horror film "Orca" (1977), and the Vietnam War drama "Coming Home" (1978).

In "The Long Riders" (1980), Robert, Keith and David acted with three other brother teams: Christopher and Nicholas Guest; Dennis and Randy Quaid; and James and Stacy Keach.

After appearing in the music video for "Suddenly Last Summer" by the Motels in 1983, Carradine created one of his most memorable roles, playing prototypical dweeb Lewis Skolnick in the raunchy comedy "Revenge of the Nerds" (1984). It was such a hit he came back for three sequels.

Some of his other noteworthy movies included "Rude Awakening" (1989), Robert Altman's "The Player" (1992), "The Tommyknockers" (1993), "Escape from L.A." (1996), "Ghosts of Mars" (2001), "Max Keeble's Big Move" (2001), and "Django Unchained" (2012).

Carradine was prolific on TV, especially in TV movies, of which he made more than 30. But his biggest TV hit was as Sam McGuire, the patriarch on the Hilary Duff series "Lizzie McGuire" on Disney Channel (2001-2004). It was the kind of steady gig that dreams are made of, and he appeared in over 60 episodes and also in the hit "Lizzie McGuire Movie" in 2003.

As welcome as the work was, Carradine — in support of the 2023 actors' strike — revealed on social media that he once received a residual check from Disney for exactly $0.00.

Jake Thomas, who played Carradine's son on the show, wrote on social media, "My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between.”

Thomas went on, “I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you. – ‘Jaker.'"

Lalaine, another actor on the show, wrote on Instagram, “It’s really not fair. I’m f**ked up atm.. I am thankful tho. Thankful I had time with you, thankful for our last conversation, and your constant fatherly like support. I love you Bobby.”

Carradine was born March 24, 1954, in L.A.

Along with acting, he was devoted to making music, forming a band with actress Mare Winningham in the '80s called the Waybacks and playing with his brothers at the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride, Colorado.

He was also a race car driver, racing with Hollywood legend Paul Newman.

He was married for 28 years to Edith Mani. In 2017, she accused him in court of trying to kill himself and take her with him in a 2015 car crash in Colorado. Edith said in documents at the time that he had "confessed to me and our two children that he deliberately drove into the truck to kill us both.”

They divorced in 2018.