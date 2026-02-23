Prince William & Kate Middleton Dodge Questions at BAFTAs About Andrew’s Arrest

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

It was the first public appearance for the royal couple since the arrest of his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

For their star-studded date night, Willian opted for a burgundy velvet jacket and Kate wore a Gucci pink gown.

While they were on the red carpet, Kate and William were asked by an attendee if the monarchy was in peril, a question that they ignored.

William, the President of the BAFTAs, did not answer that question, but did explain why he hasn’t seen the highly acclaimed “Hamnet,” one of the movies nominated.

According to DailyMail.com, William said, "I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment. I will save it.”

Could his answer have been a subtle acknowledgment of Andrew’s arrest?

William hasn’t watched “Hamne," but noted that Kate shed a “flood of tears” after watching the movie.