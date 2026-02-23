‘Paradise’: Sterling K. Brown Teases Favorite Moment with Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown and Shailene Woodley are dishing on “Paradise” Season 2.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Sterling and Shailene about working together for the first time on “Paradise."

Shailene talked about joining the show, joking she had to be part of it just to relieve some anger after Season 1!

She explained, “The thing I love the most about ‘Paradise’ is it contradicts the genre… It’s actually just a world of humans with a different landscape, but the landscape doesn’t matter as much as the connection between them. I laughed, I cried, I was so angry.”

Sterling is an executive producer on the show, calling it “an honor” to have Shailene on the show.

He said, “To extend the invitation and you shoot your shot and you don’t know if people will say yes or no. Like hopefully, they’ve watched the show and have some sort of connection to it and want to come and play in the sandbox with you and she said ‘yes’ and I was like, ‘Are you serious?' Like she said, ‘Yes.’”

“We get a chance to step into the space together, it was everything I hope that it would be and more,” Sterling gushed. “Shailene is like this kindred spirit where you ask her a question, she gives you an answer. Like she’s not coy or anything. She’s someone who wants to be known and wants to know you."

Sterling teased his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe’s role and a moment involving her that’s one of his favorites of the season.

He shared, “She appears in episode six and she’s part of Jane’s backstory.”

Sterling noted that it’s “a look” that Ryan gives to the camera, calling it “surprising.”

He added, "What she’s reacting to is hopefully something that she’s never reacted to in our lives together as married people.”