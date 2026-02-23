Nick Reiner Case: DA Nathan Hochman Addresses Death Penalty Eligibility

Getty Images

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the media after Nick Reiner entered a not guilty plea on Monday in the murders of his parents Rob and Michele Reiner.

Giving an update on the case, he said, “The case is on track. We have provided the bulk of discovery to defense counsel and we are now waiting for the coroner’s report. When that is provided to the district attorney's office, it will in turn be provided to defense council."

Hochman said it is a death penalty eligible case but emphasized that the consideration is ongoing and a very rigorous process.

This case is a death penalty eligible case. Along those lines, we take the process in which we determine whether or not the death penalty should be sought extremely seriously and it goes through a very rigorous process. We will be looking at all aggravating and mitigating circumstances. We have invited defense council to present to us both in writing and orally in a meeting any arguments that they would like to make in consideration for our going forward or not going forward with the death penalty. So, that is an ongoing process.”

From there, he said, "many of the most experienced individuals in the DA's office with death penalty experience will be helping me evaluate that information."

Next up is a preliminary hearing setting date on April 29. The hearing would happen within 30 days of that date unless additional time is sought by the defense.