Nick Reiner appeared in a Los Angeles Superior Courtroom on Monday, where he was arraigned on two counts of first-degree murder.

At the hearing, Reiner entered a not guilty plea.

Cameras in the courtroom were able to capture Reiner, who was seen publicly in custody for the first time since the murders. His head was shaved and he wore a brown, prison-issued jumpsuit.

According to TMZ, Reiner smirked when he walked in the courtroom.

Reiner was represented by public defender Kimberly Greene after his high-profile attorney Alan Jackson quit the case in January.

People magazine reports the prosecution later added a special allegation that a knife was used.

If Nick is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Reiner was arrested after his parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, Rob and Michele died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” The manner of death for both was listed as “homicide.”

It was previously reported that Rob, Michele and Nick attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before the couple was murdered.

Family sources told TMZ that Rob and Nick got into a “very loud argument” at the holiday bash.

Afterward, Rob and Michele left the party. It was unknown if Nick left with them.

Rob and Michele’s daughter Romy found her father’s body the next day.

A person close to the family spoke to The New York Times, revealing the couple had a massage scheduled that day. When the massage therapist arrived at the gated home, no one answered.

The masseuse called Rob and Michele’s daughter Romy, who came over right away with a roommate.

Romy reportedly entered the house, but fled when she saw her father’s body.