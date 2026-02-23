Met Gala Announces 2026 Dress Code: ‘Fashion Is Art’

Getty Images

The 2026 Met Gala now has a dress code!

It was just announced that “Fashion Is Art” will be the dress code this year in celebration of the “Costume Art” theme.

According to Vogue, "The directive perfectly reflects the ethos of 'Costume Art,' which explores the 'centrality of the dressed body' through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.”

Fashion’s big night will take place on May 4, marking Beyoncé’s return to the gala after a 10-year hiatus!

The singer will be one of the co-chairs at the star-studded soirée.

Beyoncé will be joined by Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour as the other co-chairs.

Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz have also signed on to co-chair the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee, which includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor and Elizabeth Debicki.

The 2016 Met Gala was the last time Bey attended. That year, she wore a Givenchy look for the "Manus x Machina"-themed gala. She has been to the Met Gala seven times so far!