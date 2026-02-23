Celebrity News February 23, 2026
Lindsey Vonn Reveals How Doctors Saved Her Leg from Amputation After Devastating Break
Lindsey Vonn is finally out of the hospital two weeks after her crash at the Olympics!
In an Instagram video, Vonn shared more details about her devastating injury — and how doctors saved her leg from amputation.
She told her followers, "It has been quite the journey and by far the most extreme and painful and challenging injury I've ever faced in my entire life, times one hundred. I'll give you the full rundown."
According to Lindsey, she suffered a complex tibia fracture that left everything “in pieces,” which was further complicated because she experienced extreme swelling in the area, a condition known as compartment syndrome.
She thanked Dr. Tom Hackett, who “saved my leg from being amputated” by basically “filleting it open” to alleviate the pressure.
Lindsey also revealed that she had to receive a blood transfusion in the hospital, which helped her finally “turn the corner” after all her surgeries.
She shared, "I was really struggling, pain was a bit out of control. I had to have a blood transfusion, and that helped me a lot. I turned the corner and now I am out."
Vonn acknowledged that she has a lot of rehab since she also broke her right ankle, leaving her immobile in a wheelchair for now.
She commented, "I'm going to get right to work on rehab and see what I can do and take it one step at a time like I always do. I can't tell you how painful it's been. It's been really hard and definitely not the way I wanted to end my Olympics."
“It will take around a year for all of the bones to heal, and then I will decide if I want to take out all the metal or not, and then go back into surgery and finally fix my ACL," Vonn went on. "It’ll be a long road, but I’ll get there," Vonn insisted.