Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn is finally out of the hospital two weeks after her crash at the Olympics!

In an Instagram video, Vonn shared more details about her devastating injury — and how doctors saved her leg from amputation.

She told her followers, "It has been quite the journey and by far the most extreme and painful and challenging injury I've ever faced in my entire life, times one hundred. I'll give you the full rundown."



According to Lindsey, she suffered a complex tibia fracture that left everything “in pieces,” which was further complicated because she experienced extreme swelling in the area, a condition known as compartment syndrome.

She thanked Dr. Tom Hackett, who “saved my leg from being amputated” by basically “filleting it open” to alleviate the pressure.



Lindsey also revealed that she had to receive a blood transfusion in the hospital, which helped her finally “turn the corner” after all her surgeries.

She shared, "I was really struggling, pain was a bit out of control. I had to have a blood transfusion, and that helped me a lot. I turned the corner and now I am out."



Vonn acknowledged that she has a lot of rehab since she also broke her right ankle, leaving her immobile in a wheelchair for now.